× Whitehaven woman found shot dead inside home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis police are investigating after a woman was found shot dead in a Whitehaven home.

Authorities said the woman was found inside a home on Graceland Cove near Millbranch shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

There was a large scene as investigators spent all night searching for evidence.

So far, police have not released any details on who may be responsible.

If you know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.