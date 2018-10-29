× Voter turnout out high as election day nears

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — So far, more than 121,000 people have already cast their ballot during early voting.

That’s comparable to day eight of early voting in the 2016 presidential election. And it shatters 2014 midterm early voting turnout numbers.

“A lot of people are coming out to vote. Some of them don’t traditionally vote in midterm elections,” Linda Phillips, with the Shelby County Commission Election, said.

On election day, lines might be wrapped around polling places. But even on Monday, the pace at polling places wasn’t moving slow.

“We are seeing an awful lot of passion about some of the municipal races. So think that is driving a lot of turnout in smaller communities,” Phillips said. “I think a lot of people think this is an important election day. And their vote does matter.”

That’s one theory. We caught up with voters who mentioned various reasons why early voting works for them.

“I just moved recently, so I knew I had to come early vote,” Abeni Farmer said.

Farmer says she didn’t know if her new address would create hiccups in the process and didn’t want to wait until November 6th to find out.

“In the past they fought for us to vote. And it’s very important that we get out and vote,” she said.

For Francis Bullock, there’s just no point in waiting until next week when you can do it now.

“I know it’s important to vote, so I just wanted to get it done.”

Linda Phillips says, whatever the reason bringing voters out early, she just wants those numbers to keep rising.

“Tennessee is traditionally ranked dead last in voter turnout. I’m hoping we’ll do better than that in these midterms.”