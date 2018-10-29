× Truck drivers busted with bags of pot on I-40, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested on Interstate 40 after officers found 280 pounds of marijuana in a tractor-trailer loaded with washing machines, District Attorney Amy Weirich said.

Corey Dajuan Walden, 31, of Antioch, Tenn., and Jonathan Tarell Carter, 43, of Cane Ridge, Tenn., are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell. Carter also is charged with failure to exercise due care. Both are in the Shelby County Jail.

Authorities said the tractor trailer was pulled over for a traffic violation shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in eastbound I-40 near Canada Road in northeast Shelby County. A police dog alerted officers to drugs, and found five duffel bags filled with pot in the trailer.

The street value of the marijuana is approximately $840,000, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force said.