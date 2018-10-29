× TBI: Juvenile deceased, two adults injured following Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate after an early morning shooting left a juvenile deceased and two adults seriously injured.

According to the agency, a bus driver in Whitleyville went to pick up two female juveniles from the home early Monday morning. That’s when he discovered an injured adult female and an uninjured juvenile waiting at the stop. The pair jumped on the bus and were driven to the Mount Vernon Fire Department.

When police responded to the home where the shooting occurred they found another adult male injured and a deceased juvenile.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

State authorities said the suspect was taken into custody around 11 a.m. by a K-9 officer. He had reportedly been staying with the family at the time.

The injured victims were taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment.