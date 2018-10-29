× Sheriff: Man charged after bullet grazes woman who was home with children

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a bullet that he fired grazed a woman who was home with her four children in Millington, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the report, deputies responded to the scene Sunday evening in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Road. Investigators were told an altercation between neighbors escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities soon learned Ulysses Appling, 33, fired a bullet that grazed a woman. He’s charged with reckless endangerment.

Their are other suspects. But investigators are still working on identifying them.