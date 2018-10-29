× Seedco to host Hire 100 Career Fair Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seedco will be hosting a career fair this week and the company said they are hoping to have 100 people find jobs at the event.

The Hire 100 Career Fair will be this Thursday, November 1, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5100 Poplar Avenue.

The company said more than 10 companies will be onsite including Sheraton, MATA, FedEx, Ledic Realty Company, MARS and Answering Advantage LLC.

Interested applicants should bring multiple copies of their resume and dress business casual.