× Police: Man dead after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in the 1600 block of Colebrook in Whitehaven Monday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:18 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Little information was released about the suspect but officers said the person is known to the victim.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.