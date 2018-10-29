× Men who shot grandmother may have had the wrong target, neighbors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors say a shooting that took the life of a grandmother in South Memphis was gang retaliation, but the two accused gunman may have shot the wrong target.

Crime scene tape was still attached to the pole outside Jeffrey Minor’s South Memphis home, five days after police say the unthinkable happened.

“When I seen the tape, I was like, ‘Ooh.’ It didn’t dawn on me somebody got killed over here,” he said.

Police say the victim was parked outside a home on Wabash, probably where her grandchildren live. A 9-year-old was in the backseat, but was unharmed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Alfonzo Kennedy and Cortez Graham drove up behind the victim’s car, leaned out the passenger-side windows of the car and opened fire using assault rifles.

Witnesses told police the two suspects go by “Lil Al” and “Chuck.”

Neighbors say it was a gang retaliation shooting, but they had the wrong target.

Records show both suspects have criminal histories. Kennedy was most recently charged with aggravated stalking in 2017, and Graham with aggravated assault in 2016.

“I think it’s awful,” said a man whose sister lived next-door to the victim about two miles away. “Young people doing this stuff, they need to put a stop to it. Getting worse and worse.”

He said the victim was always friendly and chatty, sometimes with young children playing in her lawn.

“She seemed like a real nice lady”

Now, the abandoned toys are left outside her home.

No one came to the door at the North Memphis address of one of the suspects Monday.

Members of the victim’s family said they’re not ready to speak publicly about what happened.