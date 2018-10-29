× Manhunt Monday: Police looking for suspect in brutal murder of 20-year-old man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department’s investigation into a brutal murder led them to identify one suspect. But now there are two problems. Authorities don’t know where he’s hiding, and they say he may kill again.

“All you heard was gunshots. Like ‘pow, pow, pow,” a neighbor said.

Moments later, police cars filled the streets near Jackson and National in Nutbush. That’s where they found Kevin Jackson, 20, behind the wheel of his car, clinging to life.

Neighbors who beat police to the scene were unsure of what they found.

“I didn’t it was this close. I didn’t know that he got shot right at the stop sign,” a neighbor said. “He was shaking like he was having a seizure.”

Paramedics rushed Jackson to the hospital. But his injuries were too severe to survive.

Homicide detectives say Jackson was set up to be robbed. They say Bryant Boyd, 21, was responsible for his murder.

Detectives have issued a first-degree murder warrant for his arrest.

“As long as he is out there. He is a danger to everyone,” a detective said. “Mr. Boyd has already committed this robbery and killed someone in the process. He’s going to kill again.”

If you know of Bryant’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. All calls are confidential.