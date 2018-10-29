× Man charged with murder in 3-year-old girl’s death in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A 30-year-old man was charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old girl, DeSoto County authorities said.

Christopher Lee Waldrop was arrested after an investigation into the death of Baylee Allen, which was ruled a homicide by the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office, DeSoto County said Monday.

Baylee Allen died of blunt force trauma and head trauma, authorities said. She was injured at a house on Kaitlynn Drive in Walls, Mississippi and was unresponsive when she was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis on Friday.

According to an investigator, Waldrop is the boyfriend of Baylee’s mother and was the only person with the child at the time of her injury.

Waldrop’s arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation and autopsy, the investigator said.

Waldrop is currently being held in the Desoto County Adult Detention Facility with no bond.

The family has set up a Gofundme page here.