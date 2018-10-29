× Man accused of hitting men with drill, pushing drill bit into victim’s head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was taken into custody after police say he attacked two other men outside his home near the airport.

One of the victims was sitting in a car in the 3600 block of Duchess Drive late Saturday evening. Police said he was waiting for the second victim when Rokosi Mack approached the car and attacked him with a red hand drill. Mack then allegedly bit the man’s finger causing the skin to break.

It’s unclear when the second man was attacked, but police said he was also struck in the face and head by Mack with the drill.

But that wasn’t the only injury he reportedly sustained.

According to police, Mack also took a drill bit and pushed it into the back of that man’s head.

Somehow the victim was able to drive himself to a local liquor store for help.

Mack was charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.