KISS to play concert in Memphis before band calls it quits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the end of the road for rock band KISS, and one of their last stops will be in Memphis.

KISS announced Monday they will play the FedExForum on Feb. 23, 2019 as part of the “End of the Road” tour.

They are expected to rock and roll all night, in addition to partying every day.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone at (800) 745-3000, or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale is available on Thursday, November 1 from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. to all Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Holders, Grizzlies’ e-news subscribers, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mail communications or by connection with FedExForum and the Grizzlies on their social sites. KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will also be available beginning Tuesday, October 30th at 10am at kissonline.com.