Experts warn social media users of what to do if they come across a suspicious post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —In places like Maryland, Florida and most frequently Pittsburgh, gunmen took to social media to spew hate and drop hints about their next move.

Robert Bowers, the suspected gunman in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, frequently targeted Jewish people on social media and said things like ‘Jews are the children of satan.”

Wilton Cleveland, a retired leuitenant for the Memphis Police Department, says those signs are key.

“People that knew that person always go, ‘I always knew there was something wrong with that guy.’ Or, “There was something strange about him.’ Those are the things you need to look at.”

Cleveland says we must take violent threats and hateful online comments very seriously. With more people using social media, Cleveland believes there are ways to prevent attacks.

“I think a lot of times people say, ‘I reported that on Facebook or Twitter.’ And you may have. But in the end, if something bad happens after that, you may say, ‘I could have done more.”

So what can you do after you flag a post?

Cleveland says you can contact the police, the FBI or any other agency you believe is the best fit. Because what you do could be a matter of life or death.