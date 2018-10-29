× Active shooter training at high school causes chaos, frightens students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Panic and terror erupted at a local college when students thought an active shooter was on campus.

The chaos stemmed from an active shooter drill last week for Southwest Early College High School, which is part of the college campus. The students weren’t told about the drill and thought the “fake threat” was real when they heard loud noises.

What those noises were is still unclear.

Sophomore Jaelyn Holliman wasn’t there. But her friends were, and she says they were terrified.

“A lot of people were freaking out, running around and crying. They thought it was an active shooting going on,” she said. “And then, after the drill they started telling people that it was just a drill for the high school.”

Holliman is referring to Southwest’s administration.

They say they will notify students ahead of time in the future.

Holliman says mistakes like that are unacceptable.

“I think there should be better communication. Especially, since there is primarily a college instead of a high school.”

The college says the high school is in an exclusive area of the campus and says no college students were near the drill.