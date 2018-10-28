× Sheriff: Dispute between neighbors leads to gunfire in Millington; one detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been detained after a shooting in the 5900 block of Wagon Hill Drive in Millington on Sunday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Deputies say a dispute between neighbors led to gunfire.

One woman who wasn’t involved in the initial dispute received a graze wound. She went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

One person has been detained and is being questioned by authorities.

This is a developing story.