MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house party in Hickory Hill turned into violence Saturday night, police said.

Five people were shot at a house in the 4200 block of Ladyslipper near Raines and Kirby Parkway.

Two of them, a male and female, were listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened as people were leaving a party around 9:40.

Police had not listed anyone in custody.

35.033268 -89.849645