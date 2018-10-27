Mighty Lights shine on Memphis bridge

If livestream isn’t visible for you, click here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando DeSoto Bridge will look like you’ve never seen it before on Saturday night. The inaugural “Mighty Lights” show kicks off tonight.

Our coverage begins at 6:30 and the lights go on around 7.

Crews spent months and millions of dollars designing and installing an intricate system that includes 200,000 points of light. Each one can have 16 million different shades of color in each point of light.

The lights are controlled by a computer that synchronizes the lights in a number of different ways to create the show. Saturday’s show will be set to music.

From there, the bridge will be lit every night will full-on light shows and on certain nights for special events.

The new lights are similar to the ones on the Big River Crossing bridge on the south end of downtown. In fact, both bridges will have shows at the same time on some nights.