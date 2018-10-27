× Two charged with gunning down 66-year-old woman with child in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested and charged with gunning down a 66-year-old woman in a car with a 9-year-old in the backseat.

The shooting happened Wednesday in the 1300 block of Wabash in South Memphis.

Officers found the woman in her car with gunshot wounds to her head and torso. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also found a 9-year-old unharmed in the backseat.

A witness told police that a car with tinted windows pulled up behind the victim’s car and rolled down both the front and rear passenger-side windows. Two suspects — identified by the witness as “Chuck” and “Li’l Al” — pointed assault rifles out the window and began firing.

Investigators recovered 25 rifle casings around the vehicle.

Alfonzo Kennedy, 23, and Cortez Graham, 30, are charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, the Memphis Police Department said Saturday. Both are in the Shelby County Jail.