Penny Hardaway lands 4-star recruit D.J. Jeffries

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss.–Saturday, Penny Hardaway and the Tigers landed another major player as Olive Branch 4-star athlete D.J. Jeffries announced on twitter he’ll play for Memphis.

ESPN ranks Jeffries as the number four power forward in the country for the class of 2019. Jeffries decommitted from Kentucky last July and now picked the Tigers over Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss.

Penny used to coach the 6’7” Jeffries in the AAU circuit, just adding to the list of former players Penny’s added to the Tiger roster.