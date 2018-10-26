× Midtown business owner accused of pulling gun on two women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown business owner is behind bars after police say she pulled a gun on a group of strangers who were turning around in her parking lot.

It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Lamar near McLean. Two women were on their way to pick up a family member when they encountered a train and began to turn around in the parking lot of a nearby dress shop.

That’s when they say Carolyn Glover jumped out of a car, pointed a handgun at them and began yelling at them to get off her store’s parking lot. They went to a nearby gas station and called police.

Officers said they pulled Glover over on a traffic stop and found a .38 special with five rounds in her car.

Glover told police she confronted the women, but denied pointing a gun at them. She is charged with aggravated assault.