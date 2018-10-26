× West Memphis Police searching for 2-year-old boy

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department is searching for a 2-year-old boy who was last seen with his aunt.

Police say Antonio Black was last seen on October 9, 2018 just before 1 p.m.

DHS has custody of Antonio but his aunt Laquisha Black had visitation with him. DHS contacted Laquisha about about bringing the 2-year-old back to West Memphis once they were informed she moved to Memphis because she got kicked out of her apartment.

One of the conditions of her having him was that she wouldn’t leave the state.

Police told WREG there is no indication that Antonio’s aunt is a threat to him or that his life is in danger.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information can contact the West Memphis Police Department at (870)-732-7555.