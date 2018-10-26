No arrests made in possible Mississippi shaken baby case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Desoto County detectives received an alarming call Saturday night from another law enforcement department alerting them that they need to look into a possible shaken baby case following the death of a 3-year-old girl.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where she died.

Investigators are releasing limited information and told us they're waiting for autopsy results.

"Shaken baby syndrome is also called abusive head trauma. This head trauma occurs generally from blunt force to a child. And that blunt force causes a particular part of injury to the brain," Dr. Ruth Patton, with Pediatric Consultants, said.

Dr. Patton says as far as incidents in the United States go, about 17 in every 100,000 children die from the syndrome.

"Most commonly it is seen in children under the age of two," she said.

But sometimes older children can sadly experience it as well.

"However, based on a toddler's large head size, based on the strength of their neck muscles, it can happen in older toddles as well," Dr. Patton said.

The sheriff says two people have been questioned in the case and no one has been charged.

An autopsy is expected to be completed by Monday.