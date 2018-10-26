× MFD: Man is electrocuted after raising lift into power lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department a fire call at the city’s waste complex at Farrisview Parkway and Lindawood Cove after an employee got shocked.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Lt. Joe Buckner says the employee was electrocuted after he raised a basket lift into power lines. He sustained severe shock to his body and equipment.

The fire was put out and the employee was rescued. He was transported to Regional One.