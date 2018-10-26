× Man accused of pulling gun on driver, granddaughter on 385

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Germantown man will be in court after police say he fired shots during a road rage incident.

Jeffrey Miller is charged with aggravated assault.

Court documents say a man and his granddaughter were on Highway 385 near the Ridgeway exit Tuesday afternoon when the victim said Miller pulled up beside them and pulled out a gun.

The frightened grandfather exited the highway and heard several gunshots.

Investigators matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle to Miller and arrested him. Officers searched millers car and found a BB gun.

Miller admitted to being involved in a road rage incident, but denied having a gun at the time.