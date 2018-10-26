Live at 9, Oct. 26, 2018 – NAACP, Halloween helpers, The Mesmerists, Adele Givens and Bud Summers

Derrick Johnson, national president and CEO of NAACP, discusses the group’s lawsuit against the Shelby County Election Commission.

Chad Trusty with Visiting Angels, talks about their Halloween helpers program for seniors.

Jeffrey Day will bring The Mesmerists, a show focusing on magic and magicians of the 19th century, to the Woodruff-Fontaine House this Saturday.

The Queen of Comedy, Adele Givens, is performing at Chuckles Comedy House in Cordova Friday-Sunday.

Musician Bud Summers performs his music. He’ll be at songwriter night at South Main Sounds, 550 S. Main in Memphis, Friday night at 7.