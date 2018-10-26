Law enforcement ramp up patrols Friday night in ‘saturation’ operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was impossible to miss all of the blue lights driving from Parkway Village into Hickory Hill and even into southeast Shelby County Friday night.

Memphis police had some extra help in the form of about 50 Shelby County deputies patrolling the streets and arresting some of Memphis' most dangerous.

"We'll also be looking to develop and establish relationships with the community," said Lt. Anthony Buckner.

It's part of a crime abatement saturation operation targeting areas that have seen an increase in crime.

WREG rode exclusively with the Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Squad as they made arrests, including one man wanted for aggravated assault.

He quickly identified himself and walked out quietly with deputies to a waiting squad car.

"That's how we hope things will go each and every time we go after a fugitive," Bucker said.

Deputies also pulled over a driver for a traffic violation, but soon discovered he had a gun in the car.

After they were able to verify he had the weapon legally, he was allowed to continue on, but WREG saw plenty of other people being brought back to a staging area and loaded into a transport van.

The operation began at 6 p.m. Friday and will continue until 2 a.m. Saturday.