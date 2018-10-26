× I-269 opening Friday at 10 a.m. in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The final stretch of the new Interstate 269 officially opens Friday in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

The new roadway is expected to help alleviate traffic troubles in the Mid-South.

It will take drivers from I-55 near Hernando, northeast through DeSoto County, and then north through Shelby County, connecting to I-40 in Arlington.

I-269 also connects with Interstate 69, which heads toward Tunica.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Getwell Road interchange.

Both of Mississippi’s senators, along with other government officials, will attend.