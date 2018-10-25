× Voting rights activists score major victory in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s a major victory for a group of voting rights activists who sued the Shelby County Election Commission.

The mandate is part of a judge’s ruling on a lawsuit filed against the commission by the NAACP Memphis chapter and the Tennessee Black Voter Project.

And now there’s a court order to fix the problem.

The lawsuit concerns 4,000 to 6,000 problem registrations. Now the Shelby County Election Commission has to send letters telling them they still have time to fix the form.

The plaintiffs say it’s state law but they claim thousands of voters haven’t been notified.

The Commission says letters have been going out. But some of the registrations are tough to process because they don’t have addresses or even names in some cases.

The Tennessee Black Voter Project also wants a list of people with problem registrations so that the project can reach out to those people and help them get registered.

The judge granted that as well and ordered the list be updated daily by the Commission. The judge hopes his ruling will increase voter participation in the upcoming election.