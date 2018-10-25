SCS releases footage from inside Kirby High as crews clean up “rodent infestation”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has a closer look at Kirby High as crews clean up a "rodent infestation" that caused the school to close indefinitely.

Kirby High released new video from inside with uplifting music and praise from staff. In it crews can be seen working to get the school back open.

At the start of the year, the district chose to close the school due to a pest infestation.

Inspection reports say crews went to clean out an old greenhouse, which sent rats and other critters into the main building.

The school tried to reopen. But it soon closed again.

Health reports cited snakes, insects and rodents throughout the school. There was also an unbearable stench from rat urine that overwhelmed the halls.

What the video doesn't show is what went into squashing the infestation.

WREG obtained inspection reports that show crews used tons of glue boards, repellent and snap-traps. They also called in outside help.

WREG also poured through several dozen receipts that give some insight into pest-control related spending throughout the district.

In the beginning of the 2016 school year, SCS spent about $16,000. In 2017, they spent nearly $30,000.

In the beginning of 2018, receipts total another $36,000. And then between August and September they spent another $35,000.

It's unclear what was allocated to Kirby.

Shelby County Schools has said in the past that they spent about $20,000 on the pest problem.

It's unclear when Kirby High will reopen. But district officials told us we should be able to take a tour of the school soon.