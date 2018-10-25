Penny, Tigers roll in exhibition opener over LeMoyne-Owen

In this June 8, 2018 photo, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway poses in the school’s basketball offices in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway knows exactly what Memphis fans demand from the Tigers in men’s basketball, and the first-time college coach says he feels born to coach this team right now. The charismatic former NBA star with his own shoe already has revived interest in his alma mater. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
In this June 8, 2018 photo, Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway poses in the school’s basketball offices in Memphis, Tenn. Hardaway knows exactly what Memphis fans demand from the Tigers in men’s basketball, and the first-time college coach says he feels born to coach this team right now. The charismatic former NBA star with his own shoe already has revived interest in his alma mater. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Memphis — Newcomer Tyler Harris scores a game high 26 points, going 5 of 10 from 3-point range, as the Tigers made a winner of Penny Hardaway in his debut as Tigers coach, 120-66 over LeMoyne-Owen in the first of two exhibition games for the U of M.
Kyvon Davenport went 4-for-4 from behind the arc, scoring 19 points while Junior College transfer Isaiah Maurice chipped in 18 in the easy win.
The Tigers with 32 assists on 42 made baskets while also forcing 27 Magicians turnovers.