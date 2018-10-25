Pastor says his church was also scammed out of thousands of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cedric Jones, senior pastor at First Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church did a double take when he saw a WREG story earlier this week.

"I was devastated that she was still operating he business," he said.

Jones is talking about Betty Hobson who runs B&H Enterprises.

We told you the story of Hobson's dealing with a north Memphis Church. The plan was to update the furniture in the place of worship.

A check was written and cashed by Hobson. But nearly a year later there is still no furniture.

After Jones saw our story his team contacted us.

"Hopefully we can help somebody else that might be interested in using he and just put it out there that she's not a reliable source to operate with," the pastor said.

Jones says his church lost thousands of dollars after they paid Hobson for new pews that they never received. Their run-in goes back to two years ago.

"Everything was sounding good and she told us $3,200 on the first payment. And then every quarterly she wanted another $3,000. We didn't have a problem doing it."

The problems started when Hobson stopped responding. They even took her to court.

Jones says Hobson filed bankruptcy and made a promise to pay them back. But that never happened and the church lost about $12,000.

Now the inside of the Binghampton building looks and smells like new. They found someone else to replace their pews.

Pastor Jones has a message to other churches if they come across Hobson. "Run. That's the best thing I can give you. Do not deal with her."