Orange Mound neighbors complain about jungle house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People on one Orange Mound street say a property with overgrown trees and weeds is bringing down the neighborhood.

In fact, the lot on Elliston Road is so bad that it's hard to tell that there is even a house there.

Neighbors say they see people on the property from time to time. But aren't sure if anyone lives there.

There are vehicles behind a fence in the driveway. But gates to the property are padlocked, and it appears no utilities connected to the house.

Neighbors say they haven't seen anyone at the house in a couple of months.

"The city needs to talk to them and do something," a neighbor said.

Residents who live near the house say it's been like this for at least ten years. And they've made several call, but nothing has been done about it.

The city's 311-tracker shows code enforcement inspected the property in March 2015 after getting a complaint about weeds. But no action was taken.

Code enforcement was back in January 2017 to check on a complaint about a messy yard, but inspectors found no violations.

Neighbors say they don't agree.

"It's bad. It's bad for the neighborhood. Everybody here is trying to keep their yards clean," a neighbor said.

We contacted the city and they told us they sent inspectors to take a look at the property on Thursday. They city says they've issued a notice of violation ordering the removal of all debris and vehicles.

They've also ordered for all of the weeds, shrubs and grass to be cut. They city will follow up in 14 days.