× Middle school skit that fired fake gun shakes up students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Colonial Middle School is doing some explaining to parents after a skit about bullying got a little too real for some students.

At least one person contacted WREG saying the skit that was staged at the school Wednesday used a fake gun that looked and sounded real, alarming some students.

That had the principal sending a voicemail to parents explaining that the skit, and the fake gun, were part of a Unity Day program about bullying and threats.

Shelby County Schools sent us the following statement that was sent via voicemail to parents by the school’s principal:

“Hello Colonial families, this is principal Fifer. I’m calling to update you about our Unity Day program today. Unity Day is aimed to address issues of bullying and threats and encourage kids to work together to create a safe and respectful environment. We had a group come and perform a skit as part of our assembly today, and the skit involved a fake gun that looked and sounded real. The assembly was very positive, and we had a great day participating in Unity Day. I just wanted to make sure you heard from me in case your child told you about the portion of the skit with the gun. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact us. I appreciate your partnership and support of Colonial. Have a great night.”

Paula Cohnes, who has a grandchild at the school’s deaf program, said she was surprised to learn about the skit.

She said those who put on the performance should have known better, given the backlash recently faced by a Mississippi high school band after their halftime performance featured guns, and several recent shootings involving police officers.

“They shouldn’t be playing with guns, period, because you could mistake it for real,” Cohnes said. “It was wrong because you don’t use guns, period. We teach our kids don’t put up guns.”