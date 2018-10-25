× Memphis pastor accused of stealing church member’s identity, charging $50k to credit cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis pastor is accused of stealing the identity of an elderly woman who attended his church and racked up more than $50,000 in credit card debt.

Frederick Smith of New Life Holiness Church will be in court Thursday. He’s charged with identity theft, theft of property more than $10,000 and forgery.

It all began three years ago, when the victim says Smith asked her to be on a committee at the church and needed her Social Security Number, drivers license and a utility bill.

A few months later, the woman started getting bills in the mail for credit cards she didn’t have. She discovered three cards with a combined balance of $51,000, according to court records.

She confronted smith, who said he’d pay her back, but that apparently never happened.