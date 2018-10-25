× DCS investigating after mom leaves 2 toddlers home alone

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirms it has opened an investigation after a Lauderdale County mother allegedly left her two toddlers home alone Wednesday night.

Sources tell WREG the young mom was hanging out with friends in the Ripley Walmart parking lot, about 16 miles away from her home near Halls.

One of the children is a 1-year-old. Another is almost 2-years old.

Neither the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office nor the District Attorney’s office have returned WREG’s calls, but a source said the mother was arrested and charged with child neglect before bonding out of jail.

“I definitely wouldn’t leave them first of all. But man, you find somebody to babysit them if you’re not gonna be there,” said Cynthia Eaton who lives next door to the mother.

Eaton said she was surprised to hear of the news because she’s never seen children at the home outside the company of an adult.

It’s unclear how long the children were left alone, but WREG was told deputies were waiting for the mother when she arrived back home.

“They’re really nice. Never would have thought that would happen,” Eaton said.

Authorities were seen at a relative’s home Thursday, but when WREG arrived, a man came outside and said, “I don’t have anything to say.”