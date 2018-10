× Woman arrested for DUI after hitting police car

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Wednesday after she hit a marked Memphis Police car on Dexter Road, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rosa Guzman, 23, is charged with DUI in the wreck, which happened around 3 a.m. near Bridgewater Church Road.

Guzman admitted to deputies that she had been drinking. There were no injuries reported on the scene.