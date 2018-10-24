× Report: Bishop removed from Catholic Diocese of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Catholic News Service is reporting that Bishop Martin Holley has been removed from the Diocese of Memphis.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz of Louisville has been appointed to oversee the diocese until further notice.

Holley has been the bishop of Memphis since 2016. In June, the Vatican investigated after Holley reassigned many of the priests in the diocese.

The Catholic Diocese of Memphis, reached by email Tuesday night, had no comment.

“Bishop Holley is visiting family and taking care of family matters,” a communications officer said. “There is nothing to comment on at this time.”