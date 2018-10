× Police: Woman shot to death in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot to death in the 1300 block of Wabash Avenue in south Memphis on Wednesday.

Police arrived on the scene just before 6:30.

The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the suspects were possibly occupying a gray Nissan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.