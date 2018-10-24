× Police say man stole car with family inside, then turned around

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man stole a running vehicle with a woman and two toddlers inside before turning back around and driving away in a different car, Memphis police said.

It happened Friday night around 10 in the 3900 block of Knight Arnold near Getwell, where a man parked his Dodge Avenger at a store to pick up some food, leaving the engine running with his family inside, police said.

After walking into the store, he noticed a man open the driver’s side door, get inside, and speed away with his family in the car.

Once the suspect realized there was a family in the car, he turned back around to the store, threatened to shoot the man whose car he had stolen, then drove away in a white sedan.

Investigators using surveillance video identified the suspect as Giorgio Minnis.

Officers picked up Minnis on an unrelated charge Tuesday and took him to 201 Poplar. He is charged with three counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and auto theft. His bond was set at $200,000.