Police: Possible serial robber steals cash from Family Dollar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed at clerk a Family Dollar clerk at gunpoint in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to the report, the man approached the counter with several items. That’s when police say he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

He got away with an undetermined amount of cash and left the store. Authorities believe he could be responsible for several Family Dollar robberies in the Memphis area.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.