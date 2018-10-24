× Police: Possible armed robbery suspects crash stolen car during chase in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two males are in custody after they crashed a stolen car during a police chase in Orange Mound on Wednesday, Memphis Police said.

Officers got behind the stolen vehicle at 3:30 p.m. Police say the three men who were inside the vehicle were “possibly” responsible for several armed robberies.

The officers then gave chase and the suspects wrecked in the 2600 block of Douglass.

There are no reported injuries.

Two males were taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene.