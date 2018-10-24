× Nike looking for shipping and warehouse associates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nike is looking for shipping associates and warehouse associates at its Frayser Boulevard facility in Memphis.

Pay starts at $11 an hour, with full-time schedules and various shifts available.

Apply online for the shipping associate jobs at apply.smjobs.com, Job Code 7655A. For the warehouse associate jobs, use Job Code 7657A.

Or apply in person Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 4970 Old Raleigh Lagrange Suite 4.

Call 901-313-8762 for more information.