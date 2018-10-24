Judge replaces state flag in Mississippi courtroom

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — From day one Carlos Moore made it clear.

“One the first day I was on the bench I did remove the Mississippi flag because it bears the confederate emblem.”

That was last year.

Moore says he wanted no confusion while doing his job.

“I don’t believe the confederate emblem stands for justice, and I took an oath to administer justice.”

The U.S. flag was the only flag hanging in his courtroom until now.

Moving the Mississippi flag out of the courtroom brought the judge some backlash. But replacing that flag with the Stennis flag is raising questions that he’s happy to answer.

People threatened his life when he made the first change. This time he says he’s not worried and won’t back down.

“I’m standing on the power and the authority that I’ve been given.”

He says the power belongs to the people.

“I’m taking a stand. I don’t care about death threats or any of that sort of thing.”

Moore says the Stennis flag is a great alternative until legislature decided what’s next for the state flag. He was drawn to that flag because it was created by the granddaughter of a man who pushed for segregation.

“She stands for a new Mississippi and she’s trying to unite us. She recognizes that her grandfather was wrong to have supported segregation.”

He says the Stennis flag is a better representation for that state and wants others to follow his lead.

“Wave the flag until legislature does the right thing.”

The judge said he’ll wave the flag in his courtroom as long as he’s allowed to do so.