Former Ole Miss quarterback released from Broncos after arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ole Miss star quarterback is without a job.

The Broncos released Chad Kelly on Wednesday following his arrest earlier this week. It all started Tuesday morning when the Kelly was leaving a teammate’s Halloween party.

That’s when police say he went into a home, sat down next to a mom who was feeding her son and started speaking incoherently. The woman yelled for her husband who went to grab a vacuum tube and used it to hit Kelly.

He left. But he’s now facing trespassing charges.

Unfortunately Kelly is no stranger to controversy.

Before he played for Ole Miss, he was arrested in his hometown of Buffalo in 2014 for getting in a bar fight. He was also kicked out of Clemson’s football team for a fight before that.

Kelly didn’t speak to reporter during his court appearance in Colorado.