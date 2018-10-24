× MFD: Suspicious package found at South Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The Memphis Fire Department confirms they responded to a “suspicious package” call at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on East McLemore in south Memphis.

Authorities responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.

The package was located upon arrival. It was determined that the package was not hazardous. Instead, it was filled with “salt or onions.”

Authorities aren’t sure if the package was mailed to the church or if it was left behind.

Only two employees were inside of the church when the package was found. They self-evacuated and contacted authorities.

This is a developing story.