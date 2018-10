× FedEx holding job fair at World Hub on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx will hold a job fair to hire 400 permanent part-time positions at its World Hub in Memphis.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D in Memphis.

Hourly rates start at $13, with a minimum of 17.5 hours a week guaranteed. Day and night shifts are available, as well as benefits.