Woman says rats are taking over Hickory Hill apartment, making kids sick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill woman says rats are running her out of her apartment and she’s at her wits end.

“We have rats, not mice. Huge rats,” Ranesha Taylor said.

She puts out her own rat poisoning but says the pesky critters are resilient.

“They are pretty much eating the poison and going back in the walls.” Leaving her not only with living rats but dead ones too. And there’s an odor that’s hard to get rid of.

“Where are they coming from?” Taylor asked.

She understands there’s a wooded area near her unit at the Arbors at Hickory Ridge Apartments but says the rats still have to go.

“It sounds like squirrels in the wall. That’s how big they are.”

She says pest control came in and put down sticky traps to stop the rats. But even that hasn’t worked.

To make matters worse, she says the problem is making the children in her home sick too.

“I have a 2-month-old nephew that stays here. He’s sick now. He has to stay in the hospital. He has a blood infection.” Taylor said. “Nobody wants to live with rats. They carry diseases. My daughter is breaking out.”

After reaching out to the apartment complex’s corporate office. Taylor says at this point she’s ready to move out and let the rats have the place.

We stopped by the leasing office to find out what is going on.

Management says they’ll send pest control out to fix the holes that may be letting rats in. They’ll also be putting more poison down.

They say, from now on, they’ll keep a closer eye on the issue.