U.S. 72 now four lanes from Tennessee to Alabama

BYHALIA, Miss. — Mississippi officials have opened the final four-lane segment of U.S. 72, giving the route four lanes from the Tennessee state line to the Alabama state line.

Northern District Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert says the corridor will cut congestion, promote safety, and provide a better connection to the new Interstate 269.

The 4.2-mile segment cost $29.4 million. It included adding two new lanes, building an interchange and realigning a connecting road.

Officials warn that workers are still completing paving, drainage work and erosion control, and that temporary lane closures may be necessary.

Mississippi officials will open the final leg of Interstate 269 on Friday in neighboring DeSoto County, completing a beltway around Memphis.