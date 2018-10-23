× Six children dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at New Jersey facility

HASKELL, N.J. — A severe viral outbreak at a rehabilitation center in New Jersey has left six children dead and 12 others sick.

The state Health Department on Tuesday confirmed the 18 cases of adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, about 30 miles northwest of New York City. The facility has been told it can’t admit any new patients until the outbreak ends.

Adenoviruses usually just cause mild illnesses. But officials say this outbreak is particularly severe because it’s affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. They also note this strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living facilities.

The center’s administrator says its fully cooperating with county, state and federal agencies and has sought out their medical guidance with respect to the virus.