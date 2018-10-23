× Police: Crooks bash truck into business, make off with $60k in clothes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man crashed a stolen pickup through the wall of a Parkway Village menswear store before several others rushed in with garbage bags and stole $60,000 worth of clothing, Memphis Police said.

Police responded to a burglary call around 1:15 a.m. Oct. 15 at Superior for Men clothing store on South Perkins, where they found a large hole in the north wall of the business and a gold Ford F-250 King Ranch pickup inside. That pickup was later discovered to be stolen out of Jackson, Tennessee.

En route to the business, officers also spotted a black Dodge Charger and a red sedan packed with clothing speeding away from the scene. A pair of Rockstar pants fell out of one of the vehicles, police said.

Store surveillance video showed six men rush in with garbage bags to collect the clothing after the truck crashed through the wall, police said. The men then got into three different vehicles and drove away.

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Franklin Bacon, who was allegedly selling True Religion and Rock Star Blue jeans in a neighborhood.

On Monday, police spotted Bacon and Lordellro McCullough in a car leaving the Rivertrace apartments near Sycamore View and Raleigh-Lagrange.

Bacon and McCullough have both been charged with burglary, theft over $10,000 and motor vehicle theft in the crime. Both men confessed, police said.

In addition to the stolen merchandise, police said the burglars caused $80,000 in damage to the building when they crashed the truck through it.